UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Pays Surprise Visit To Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan pays surprise visit to prison

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to a prison near Muzaffarabad while coming from Islamabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to a prison near Muzaffarabad while coming from Islamabad.

He inspected different sections of the prison and inquired after the health of the prisoners. The prison inmates who were surprised over the PM's sudden visit to the jail apprised him of the difficulties being faced by them.

The AJK PM stayed there for three hours and listened to their grievances.

The AJK PM issued orders for the supply of safe drinking water inside the jail and hot water in washrooms.

He also issued instructions to concerned authorities to provide all basic amenities to the prisoners including hygienic food, medicine and water.

The jail authorities gave a detailed briefing regarding the different sections of the prison.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that prisons should be reformatory institutions instead of becoming nurseries of crimes.

"Those who are held in minor crimes and sent to jail should learn a skill so that they could play a positive role in society," the AJK PM said.

He directed the jail authorities to arrange separate barracks for the prisoners involved in serious crimes and those with minor crimes.

The AJK PM asked the jail authorities to make sure that drug dealers, killers, and thieves were kept in separate barracks.

The AJK PM issued orders to compile and computerize the records of all the persons coming to the jails.

The AJK Prime Minister also paid a prisoner's fine of Rs 10,000 who was arrested on charges of vagrancy and had been languishing in the prison for the past six months. The AJK PM ordered the jail administration to ensure the teaching of the Holy Quran inside the jail.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Prisoner Water Jail Fine Visit Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From

Recent Stories

US House Oversight Panel Will Probe Waste, Fraud i ..

US House Oversight Panel Will Probe Waste, Fraud in COVID-19 Relief Funding - Ch ..

19 minutes ago
 CWDP approves seven development projects worth Rs ..

CWDP approves seven development projects worth Rs 22.16b

19 minutes ago
 Lack of Evidence Devalues Washington's Statements ..

Lack of Evidence Devalues Washington's Statements About Wagner Group - Kremlin

23 minutes ago
 Export-led growth cure for country's economic woes ..

Export-led growth cure for country's economic woes: Federal Minister for Plannin ..

23 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy in Denmark Condemns Quran Burning ..

Russian Embassy in Denmark Condemns Quran Burning in Front of Its Consular Depar ..

23 minutes ago
 Stock markets fluctuate as US inflation eases

Stock markets fluctuate as US inflation eases

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.