Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan asks government officers to work honestly

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that while maintaining the spirit of service, government officials should perform their duties honestly and utilize their energies to resolve the problems of the people on a priority basis.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of participants of the ninth mid-career management course organized by the Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM) here on Monday, the PM said that KIM was one of the finest training institutes that would be further developed.

Advisor to Government Hafiz Hamid Raza, Member Legislative Assembly Asim Sharif, Secretary Services Raja Amjad Pervez, Secretary Information Ansar Yaqub and Director General Kashmir Institute of Management Brigadier Retired Akhtar Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister announced 2 vehicles and 1.5 million cash for the Kashmir Institute of Management.

He said that the purpose of training programs for civil servants was to enhance their knowledge and polish their communication and leadership skills. Such training programs, he said, play a vital role to improve the overall performance of departments and government officials.

He said that the purpose of conducting the Mid Career Management Course was to improve the participants' capacity building as well as identify their inherent skills and enabling them to unlock a successful career.

The Prime Minister also distributed certificates among the participants of the ninth mid-career management course. Director General Kashmir KIM Brigadier Retired Akhtar Hussain Shah presented a memorial shield to the Prime Minister.