Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan government and opposition agree to walk side by side

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that his government would take the opposition on board and develop consensus on issues of vital national interest. He said this while talking to former President and Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan and former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan who called him on Thursday.

He said that the government and the opposition were two wheels of the system and both have a very important role in the democratic system. "The government fully acknowledges the importance and role of the opposition and wants the full support of the opposition in legislation and other parliamentary matters", the PM said.

"We will move forward together and work together for the development of the state", he said adding that developing consensus on issues of national interest was key to success.

During the meeting, the trio expressed satisfaction over the unanimous resolution adopted by the joint session of the Parliament on Kashmir and said that the resolution was of great significance. They observed that lasting peace in South Asia was inescapably linked to a just and equitable solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Appreciating the existing unanimity on the issue of Kashmir, they agreed that there was a dire need that Kashmiri leadership should also speak in one voice on national issues, especially the Kashmir issue. They also stressed the need for launching an effective diplomatic campaign at the international level to highlight the Kashmir issue in its true context in influential world capitals.

They also expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the widespread deaths and destruction caused by the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria and discussed sending a delegation from Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Turkey. They expressed their heartfelt condolences to the Turkish people and prayed for brotherly countries' early recovery from the sheer scale of devastation.

Former Prime Ministers Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan and Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan also informed the Prime Minister about the problems of the opposition, especially regarding development funds. Both sought equal distribution of funds among the lawmakers. Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan agreed to their demands and said that the opposition members will also be provided development funds so that they could solve the problems of the people.