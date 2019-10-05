UrduPoint.com
Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) University Extends Admissions Date

Sat 05th October 2019 | 04:52 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) University extends admissions date

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has extended date of regular admission till October 18, 2019 in all faculties while entry tests of BSc and MA, MSc, MPhil and Phd would be held on October 26 and 27 respectively, said press release issued by Registrar of AJK varsity Professor Dr. Ghulam Mustafa here on Saturday.

The admission date has been extended for all faculties including Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences and Faculty of Engineering.

First Merit list would be displayed on November 7, second on November 13 and third merit list would be displayed on November 18. New classes would commence from November 25, 2019.

The students can contact Directorate of Student Affairs on the 05822-960440.

