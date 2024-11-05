- Home
Azad Jammu And Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah Calls On Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah met with Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office on Tuesda
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah met with Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office on Tuesday
During the meeting, both ministers discussed national issues, as well as matters related to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Sindh, among other topics.
Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah was accompanied by Maulana Ejaz Mehmood, Malik Asif Raza, Hassan Asim, Muhammad Arqam Shah, and Waliullah in his meeting with Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, a communique said.
Sindh's Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, informed the delegation about the initiatives taken by the Pakistan People's Party and the Sindh Government for the welfare of journalists.
He stated that freedom of media and expression was not merely a principle but a fundamental component of democracy. He emphasized the Sindh Government's commitment to creating an environment where media houses and journalists can work freely, without fear or threat. "A vibrant, independent media is essential for a transparent and accountable government, he added.
He stated that the Sindh Government has been working tirelessly to promote long-term growth in the media industry. "It has been the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the Pakistan People's Party, and the Sindh Government to ensure the welfare and protection of journalists and uphold freedom of expression," he said. Under the leadership of the PPP, the Sindh Government was committed to safeguarding press freedom and protecting the rights of journalists.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated, "A free press is a pillar of a democratic society, and freedom of expression is essential for holding power accountable." He highlighted that the Sindh Government has taken numerous steps to support journalists, media workers, and media houses.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah praised the Sindh Government's efforts for the journalist community, stating that "the Sindh Government’s initiatives serve as a model for provinces across Pakistan. These initiatives not only benefit journalists but also enhance the credibility and resilience of media
institutions."
He stated that the stance of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the Kashmir issue has been clear and historically significant. "The way Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the Kashmir issue on Indian soil as Foreign Minister was a historic act," he added.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah presented a gift of traditional Kashmiri tea to Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. In return, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon gifted the visiting Information Minister and other members of the delegation with traditional Sindhi Lungi and Sindhi Topi. Additionally, the Minister Memon presented a special souvenir to Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah as a token of goodwill.
