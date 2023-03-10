Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary pays homage to K. H Khursheed

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary has said that former president KH Khurshid was a visionary leader who dedicated his entire life to the cause of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary has said that former president KH Khurshid was a visionary leader who dedicated his entire life to the cause of Kashmir.

In his message issued here Friday on the eve of the death anniversary of the departed leader, would be observed on Saturday, the AJK president said that Khursheed e Millat was a man of integrity and honesty.

"KH Khurshid's services for the promotion of democracy in Azad Kashmir, the establishment of the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution will always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir's recent history", the president said adding that being a close confidante of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Khurshid Millat played a very key role in Pakistan movement.

He said that there was a dire need to educate the new generation aboutK H Khurshid's indomitable role and struggle for democracy and the rule of law in the liberated territory.