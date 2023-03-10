UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu And Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary Pays Homage To K. H Khursheed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary pays homage to K. H Khursheed

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary has said that former president KH Khurshid was a visionary leader who dedicated his entire life to the cause of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary has said that former president KH Khurshid was a visionary leader who dedicated his entire life to the cause of Kashmir.

In his message issued here Friday on the eve of the death anniversary of the departed leader, would be observed on Saturday, the AJK president said that Khursheed e Millat was a man of integrity and honesty.

"KH Khurshid's services for the promotion of democracy in Azad Kashmir, the establishment of the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution will always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir's recent history", the president said adding that being a close confidante of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Khurshid Millat played a very key role in Pakistan movement.

He said that there was a dire need to educate the new generation aboutK H Khurshid's indomitable role and struggle for democracy and the rule of law in the liberated territory.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.