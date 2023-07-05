(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed his deep sense of shock and profound grief over the death of ex-Director General of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kayani, who passed away after a prolonged illness on Wednesday.

The President, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, said that the deceased would always be remembered for the selfless political and social services he had rendered to the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.