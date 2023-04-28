UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Chairs Coalition Parties Moot

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday chaired an extraordinary meeting of the heads of coalition parties at Jammu Kashmir House and discussed matters of mutual interests especially those related to the national Kashmir cause and uplift of AJK

The meeting was attended by President People's Party Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, PML-N President Shah Ghulam Qadir, former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, former President and Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Yaquob Khan, Chaudhry Latif Akbar and others. Whereas Most Senior Minister Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Noor and Government Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore were present on the occasion.

The meeting held threadbare discussions on the prevailing political situation and the challenges faced by the government.

The participants of the meeting while expressing their full faith and confidence in the leadership of the newly elected Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, reiterated their resolve to face all the problems unitedly through collective wisdom.

It was also decided that the economic problems faced by the state (Azad Jammu Kashmir) would be solved in cooperation with the Federal government.

The meeting paid great tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir Freedom Movement and reiterated their commitment to fulfill the mission of Kashmiri martyrs despite all odds.

