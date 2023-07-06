Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq advises PID to devise effective system for monitoring electronic, social media

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while highlighting the significance of the mass media, has said that the AJK press information department (PID) should take full advantage of the modern media and communication tools to ensure the coverage of the development works of the government in print, electronic and social media.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during an extraordinary meeting attended among others by Director Information AJK Raja Amjad Hussain Minhas, Assistant Director Khawaja Imran ul Haq, Information Officer Raja Sohail Khan, and Program Officer Sardar Shamim, held in the State metropolis on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM, while stressing the need for developing the PID on modern lines, said that along with other media platforms, the information officers of all districts should also use social media platforms effectively to highlight the government's performance.

" Modern means of media should be used to ensure the coverage of the development works of the government in print, electronic and social media", the PM said, adding that the press information department should bring innovation in its work and come up with fresh ideas to deal with new challenges.

He also directed the information department officials to devise a comprehensive and effective system for monitoring electronic and social media.