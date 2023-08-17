Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to provide relief to masses

Open Menu

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday reiterated his government's commitment to providing relief to the common people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday reiterated his government's commitment to providing relief to the common people.

While addressing the coalition partners' parliamentary meeting at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, the AJK PM expressed gratitude to the heads of the coalition partners and cabinet ministers for reposing their confidence upon his leadership.

The coalition government would spare no efforts to provide relief to the people and would take all possible measures to ensure development in the backward areas of the state, he added.

"We all have to work for the welfare of the people and all resources would be utilized for this purpose", he added.

The expenditures of the Prime Minister's House had been reduced to a great extent, adding that he expressed optimism that the ministers would also follow suit and reduce expenditures in their respective ministries.

In order to make Azad Kashmir more attractive for tourists, the AJK PM said that special focus was being laid on improving infrastructure, especially roads to provide easy access to visitors.

Besides improving the road infrastructure, he said that the hotel industry would be promoted in collaboration with the private sector.

The meeting was attended by People's Party President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, PML-N President Shah Ghulam Qadir, former President and Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan, former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Senior Minister, Finance Minister Colonel (R) Waqar Ahmad Noor, along with other government ministers.

