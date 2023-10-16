(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Chaudhry Abdul Ghani Noor, the father of senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Director AJK Health Services Dr Farooq Ahmad Noor

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Chaudhry Abdul Ghani Noor, the father of senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Director AJK Health Services Dr Farooq Ahmad Noor.

Prime Minister Haq, while extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, the AJK prime minister attended the funeral prayers of Ch. Abdul Ghani Noor, which was held at his ancestral town in Bhimbar district on Monday.