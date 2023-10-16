Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Condoles Ghani Noor's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor's demise

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Chaudhry Abdul Ghani Noor, the father of senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Director AJK Health Services Dr Farooq Ahmad Noor

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Chaudhry Abdul Ghani Noor, the father of senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor and Director AJK Health Services Dr Farooq Ahmad Noor.

Prime Minister Haq, while extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, the AJK prime minister attended the funeral prayers of Ch. Abdul Ghani Noor, which was held at his ancestral town in Bhimbar district on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Bhimbar Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family

Recent Stories

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

1 minute ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

9 minutes ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

9 minutes ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

9 minutes ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

9 minutes ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

8 minutes ago
DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

8 minutes ago
 Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate ..

Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

8 minutes ago
 Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar o ..

Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar on World Food Day

8 minutes ago
 UAE determined to leverage solar energy as a corne ..

UAE determined to leverage solar energy as a cornerstone of its sustainable deve ..

33 minutes ago
 Man injured in hand grenade attack

Man injured in hand grenade attack

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to expand bilateral cooperatio ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to expand bilateral cooperation in IT, AI, digital economy

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan