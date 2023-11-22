Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq invites intending entrepreneurs to enjoy investment opportunities the State

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while highlighting the bright investment opportunities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, has said that the government was ready to provide maximum facilities to the intending investors seeking investment of their capital in the region

Prime Minister Haq made these remarks while talking to CEO Hashu Group Murtaza Hashwani who called on him in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the PM said that the AJK offers massive investment opportunities in different fields including the hydel power generation, tourism, mining sector.

He said that steps were being taken to improve the road infrastructure in Azad Kashmir in order to promote tourism. He said that Azad Kashmir has a lot of potential for tourism and hydel-power generation.

Referring to the investment friendly and peaceful atmosphere in the region, the PM said that the liberated territory was the best place for investment.

While expressing his satisfaction over the prevailing business friendly environment in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Hashwani said that the Hashwani group was looking forward to launch more projects in the region.

