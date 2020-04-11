UrduPoint.com
Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Condoles Demise Of Ashfaq Sarwar

Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:27 PM





MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the senior PML-N leader Raja Ashfaq Sarwar.

In his condolence message issued on Saturday, the he paid rich tribute to the late leader for his political services that he had rendered for the party.Raja Farooq Haider Khan termed the death of Raja Ashfaq Sarwar as big loss to the party.

He prayed for the departed soul and his higher rank in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister also expressed his sorrow over the death of former MNA Raja Muhammad Afzal Khan of Jehlum and prayed for his departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Chief Organizer PML-N and Minister for Information, Tourism and Youth Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas also expressed his grief over the sad demise of party leader.

He offered fatiha for his departed soul and condoled with the family of late leader.

