Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Asserts His Govt's People Friendly Policies Being Hailed By Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan asserts his govt's people friendly policies being hailed by masses

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the present government has gained the full support and trust of the masses due to its people-friendly initiatives

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the present government has gained the full support and trust of the masses due to its people-friendly initiatives.

"Tax net will be increased to 1 lac users by introducing public friendly system", the PM said that the people have appreciated the government's policy to bring reforms in different sectors.

" We are all united about the welfare and development of the state and we all have to play a responsible role to meet the challenges", he said.

Talking about increasing the tax net and making the tax system people-friendly, he said that the current government has increased the number of tax filers from 5 thousand to 37 thousand.

At present, he said, there are 37 thousand of registered taxpayers in Azad Kashmir.

" There were misunderstandings among the people regarding tax which are being removed and the tax system is being made more simple and people friendly.

", the PM said adding that for the convenience of the people, the date of submission of tax returns is being extended till February 27.

The PM appreciated the efforts of Inland Revenue and finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan and his team for their significant contribution to the expansion of the tax net in the region. He said that the number of tax filers would be taken up to one lac and a special budget would be allocated to the department for public awareness in this regard.

The Prime Minister directed the Income Tax Department to conduct an awareness campaign and explain its usefulness to the people by launching a door-to-door campaign.

He also announced a reward of 2 crores for the officers who showed the highest level of performance. Ends/app/ahr

