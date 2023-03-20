Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan urges international community to play its role in resolving Kashmir dispute peacefully:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said the international community should play its much needed role to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute to ensure durable peace in the region

In his statement issued here on Monday the PM said that Kashmiris have been struggling for the last seven decades to achieve their right promised to them by no less an authority than the United Nations.

The PM said that there was a dire need to adopt a coherent and proactive policy to highlight the Kashmir freedom movement at the international level and expose India's ugly face before the world.

Referring to the changing regional scenario, the PM said, " We must take full advantage of the important developments taking place in the region".

Appreciating the fearless advocacy of Kashmiris' right to self-determination by Pakistan, he said, "Pakistan has consistently and effectively raised the Kashmir issue at the diplomatic level". He, however, maintained that a strong and economically vibrant Pakistan could represent Kashmiris better at the global level.

Condemning India's prolonged military occupation of Kashmir, he said that India has shamelessly held Kashmiris hostage by the dint of force.

"Innocent Kashmiris are being ruthlessly killed daily by the trigger-happy forces of India", he said.

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the Modi government was hatching conspiracy after conspiracy to change the region's demography with a view to turning Muslim majority into a minority.

"And fake domiciles are being issued to retired Indian soldiers to get them settled in the region", the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that despite all the tactics, the Indian government has miserably failed to suppress the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir.

Terming Pakistan as the ultimate destination of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that Kashmiris hate India to the core and want to join Pakistan.

He said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan.