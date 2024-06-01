Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) To Observe World Environment Day On June 5
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 11:04 PM
The World Environment Day 2024 will be observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, June 5, with the renewal of resolve to continue performing due role to successfully meet the future challenges confronted by the climate and natural environment in AJK, official sources said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The World Environment Day 2024 will be observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, June 5, with the renewal of resolve to continue performing due role to successfully meet the future challenges confronted by the climate and natural environment in AJK, official sources said.
Elaborating on the salient features of the scheduled grand program to mark the World Environment Day in the Mirpur Division of AJK, Divisional Chief of the State-run AJK Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Sardar Idrees Mahmood, told APP on Saturday that this year too, the World Environment Day (WED) will focus on supporting nature-based solutions to climate change and facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering forestation and biodiversity conservation.
Idrees said that under the above-determined nation-wide high spirit, the AJK-EPA Zonal Office will host various grand events and activities to celebrate WED 2024 in Mirpur, AJK, on June 5.
The grand events to mark the WED included the display of messages on the Main Holdings of the City of Mirpur with respect to the World Environmental Day, which will be hosted around the Divisional Office of EPA AJK in Mirpur on June 5.
Besides people from various other segments of civil society, the journalist fraternity has been specially invited to participate in the event to promote the theme of the year for the conservation of biodiversity in the region and secure the future of the coming generation.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments
Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always sta ..
Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurk ..
Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-ur- Rehman Saghar observed
Deputy Secretary techincal visits hospitals, advises air conditing labour rooms
Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes
Commissioner allows to establish 22 animal markets in Karachi
Deputy PM commends IG Islamabad for rescuing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Fire extinguished at Amluk Dara mountain
CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 completion in 90 days
Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams
Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments32 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always standing with Pakistan' ..34 seconds ago
-
Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurkhas5 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-ur- Rehman Saghar observed5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Secretary techincal visits hospitals, advises air conditing labour rooms16 minutes ago
-
Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner allows to establish 22 animal markets in Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM commends IG Islamabad for rescuing wife of Vietnamese ambassador16 minutes ago
-
Fire extinguished at Amluk Dara mountain16 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 completion in 90 days49 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar calls for minority jud ..49 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari says PTI founder hatching conspiracy again50 minutes ago