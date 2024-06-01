Open Menu

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) To Observe World Environment Day On June 5

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to observe World Environment Day on June 5

The World Environment Day 2024 will be observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, June 5, with the renewal of resolve to continue performing due role to successfully meet the future challenges confronted by the climate and natural environment in AJK, official sources said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The World Environment Day 2024 will be observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, June 5, with the renewal of resolve to continue performing due role to successfully meet the future challenges confronted by the climate and natural environment in AJK, official sources said.

Elaborating on the salient features of the scheduled grand program to mark the World Environment Day in the Mirpur Division of AJK, Divisional Chief of the State-run AJK Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Sardar Idrees Mahmood, told APP on Saturday that this year too, the World Environment Day (WED) will focus on supporting nature-based solutions to climate change and facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering forestation and biodiversity conservation.

 

Idrees said that under the above-determined nation-wide high spirit, the AJK-EPA Zonal Office will host various grand events and activities to celebrate WED 2024 in Mirpur, AJK, on June 5.

The grand events to mark the WED included the display of messages on the Main Holdings of the City of Mirpur with respect to the World Environmental Day, which will be hosted around the Divisional Office of EPA AJK in Mirpur on June 5. 

Besides people from various other segments of civil society, the journalist fraternity has been specially invited to participate in the event to promote the theme of the year for the conservation of biodiversity in the region and secure the future of the coming generation.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

World Civil Society Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Event From

Recent Stories

CDA plans digital database for asset management, p ..

CDA plans digital database for asset management, payments

32 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi app ..

Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi appreciates people for always sta ..

34 seconds ago
 Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticultu ..

Agricultural seminar organized at Sindh Horticulture Research Institute, Mirpurk ..

5 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-u ..

Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-ur- Rehman Saghar observed

5 minutes ago
 Deputy Secretary techincal visits hospitals, advis ..

Deputy Secretary techincal visits hospitals, advises air conditing labour rooms

16 minutes ago
 Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing ..

Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes

16 minutes ago
Commissioner allows to establish 22 animal markets ..

Commissioner allows to establish 22 animal markets in Karachi

16 minutes ago
 Deputy PM commends IG Islamabad for rescuing wife ..

Deputy PM commends IG Islamabad for rescuing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

16 minutes ago
 Fire extinguished at Amluk Dara mountain

Fire extinguished at Amluk Dara mountain

16 minutes ago
 CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 ..

CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 completion in 90 days

49 minutes ago
 Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board ..

Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams

49 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Right ..

Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar ca ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan