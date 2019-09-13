UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party Reviews Rs. 2.17 Billion Worth 13 Development Projects Of Mass Public Welfare

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:39 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party reviews Rs. 2.17 billion worth 13 development projects of mass public welfare

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party of the State government Friday reviewed Rs. 2.17 billion worth a total of 13 development projects of mass public welfare designed to be launched in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party of the State government Friday reviewed Rs. 2.17 billion worth a total of 13 development projects of mass public welfare designed to be launched in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The 3rd meeting of AJK DWP was held on Friday under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Dev.) of AJK government, an official statement issued Friday afternoon said.

The representatives of Federal Government, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officials of P&DD participated.

In the meeting 13 projects costing over Rs. 2.17 billion comprised of the significant infrastructural developmental projects of Improvement and Reconditioning of Chikar-Sudhangali Road in District Jhelum Valley, Construction of four Strategic Roads, Urban Water Supply Coverage & Deficiencies and Feasibility Study for Development of Water Source in Rural Areas of AJ&K and Construction of Offices, Boundary Wall and allied Facilities of HRF in District Muzaffarabad were reviewed.

For the provision of qualitative healthcare facilities in AJ&K a pivotal scheme of Provision of Life Saving Services in Major Hospitals of AJ&K was discussed. Similarly three important schemes namely Establishment of 2 Tele-Health Centers in AJ&K, Computerization of Land Record in AJ&K and Online FIR System for Police Department AJ&K were also deliberated upon. by the august forum.

Moreover, the revised scheme Improvement and Up-gradation of Water Supply Scheme, Kahuta District Haveli was also approved by the forum, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Police Water Road Jammu Jhelum Muzaffarabad Kahuta Azad Jammu And Kashmir August FIR Government Billion

Recent Stories

Around 9,166 residential, commercial plots allotte ..

3 minutes ago

Bleeding SOEs to be revived through active supervi ..

3 minutes ago

Mirpur echoes with anti-India rallies, processions ..

3 minutes ago

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting ..

3 minutes ago

Woman among two murdered, 2 injured in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.