Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party reviews Rs. 2.17 billion worth 13 development projects of mass public welfare

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party of the State government Friday reviewed Rs. 2.17 billion worth a total of 13 development projects of mass public welfare designed to be launched in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The 3rd meeting of AJK DWP was held on Friday under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Dev.) of AJK government, an official statement issued Friday afternoon said.

The representatives of Federal Government, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officials of P&DD participated.

In the meeting 13 projects costing over Rs. 2.17 billion comprised of the significant infrastructural developmental projects of Improvement and Reconditioning of Chikar-Sudhangali Road in District Jhelum Valley, Construction of four Strategic Roads, Urban Water Supply Coverage & Deficiencies and Feasibility Study for Development of Water Source in Rural Areas of AJ&K and Construction of Offices, Boundary Wall and allied Facilities of HRF in District Muzaffarabad were reviewed.

For the provision of qualitative healthcare facilities in AJ&K a pivotal scheme of Provision of Life Saving Services in Major Hospitals of AJ&K was discussed. Similarly three important schemes namely Establishment of 2 Tele-Health Centers in AJ&K, Computerization of Land Record in AJ&K and Online FIR System for Police Department AJ&K were also deliberated upon. by the august forum.

Moreover, the revised scheme Improvement and Up-gradation of Water Supply Scheme, Kahuta District Haveli was also approved by the forum, the statement concluded.