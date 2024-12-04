Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentless suppression of Kashmiris in IIOJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry while expressing grave concern over the simmering situation in the Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir state, has strongly condemned the relentless suppression of Kashmiri people at the hands of fanatics RSS influenced regime led by Narendra Modi

MIRPUR ( AJK ) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry while expressing grave concern over the simmering situation in the Indian illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir state, has strongly condemned the relentless suppression of Kashmiri people at the hands of fanatics RSS influenced regime led by Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a development review meeting here on Wednesday, he said that the situation in the held territory has worsened following the abrogation of article 370 by the Indian government.

He said that it was high time that the global community must come forward in a big way to help resolve Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause and consequence of unrest and rights violations in the region.

While reviewing the progress on ongoing billions of rupees worth development projects in Mirpur including the under construction 2-km long Allama Iqbal Road during his visit to Mirpur Barrister Chaudhry said that no compromise will be made on the quality and standard in the construction of Allama Iqbal Road Mirpur.

On this occasion, the XEN Public Works Highways Mirpur Najam-ul-Hassan Gilani gave a detailed briefing to the President about the ongoing construction work on Allama Iqbal Road.

The AJK President continued that the construction and development of Mirpur city was his top priority and all resources will be utilized in this regard.

He said that all the big and small roads of Mirpur would be constructed on an immediate and priority basis.

" I am the only politician of Azad Kashmir who has the unique honour of being elected as a member of the assembly 9 times", Barrister Chaudhry said, adding that the construction and development of Mirpur has always been his top priority.

The government, he said, was playing its full role in solving public problems.

"In order to provide quality health facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir, the government has approved an historic health package of Rs 844.9 million", the president said, adding upgradation of District Hospital Mirpur and Teaching Hospital, establishment of Basic Health Units and 9 new First Aid Posts at the Union Council and ward levels were part of the health package.

"The establishment of a lorry depot, vegetable market, and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh library in Mirpur are amongst the key projects that were launched and completed during his government", he said, adding that work on Rathoa Haryam Bridge project has been started and will hopefully be completed within a stipulated time frame. Meanwhile, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry appreciated the Kashmiri expatriate community's role in promoting Kashmir cause at international level.

"The Kashmir cause is alive at the global level, because of the tireless efforts of the overseas community", he said while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Chaudhry Muhammad Sardar.