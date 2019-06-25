Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan meets Governor Balochistan

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan met Governor Balachistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Tuesday

They discussed matters of mutual interest, including latest situation of the region in the meeting, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said people of Kashmir have been striving for their self-determination for long time.

He said Pakistan has also explained its stance regarding occupied Kashmir at each forum that people of occupied Kashmir should give freedom in light of UN charter so that they could decide their own destiny.

Govnor Balochistan said people of Balochistan also expressed their solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers in order to bring notice of world regarding brutality on Kashmiri people in the occupied Kashmir.