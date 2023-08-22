Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK-PM) Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq commends Pakistan interim government for aiding ongoing initiatives

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK-PM) Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq has lauds Pakistan's caretaker government's liberal support and cooperation for the accomplishment of ongoing development projects in the valley

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJK-PM) Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq has lauds Pakistan's caretaker government's liberal support and cooperation for the accomplishment of ongoing development projects in the valley.

AJK PM, while apprising Pakistan's Federal Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed for due support to the ongoing development projects and future plans of the AJK government, has said that the Pakistan government's consistent support and cooperation was direly required for the region's socioeconomic development.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Haq said this during his meeting with Minister Saeed in the federal metropolis on Tuesday.

Senior Minister, Finance Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Federal Secretary Planning and Development Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Dawood Muhammad Barich, Additional Chief Secretary Development/Principal Secretary and Special Secretary to AJK PM were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister assured the AJK Prime Minister of his full cooperation and said that Pakistan's government would provide all possible resources for the ongoing development projects of Azad Jammu Kashmir.