Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Orders Timely Completion Of Neelam Valley District-based Jagran Hydel Power Project Phase II
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 12:08 AM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has emphasized the importance of the timely completion of the Jagran Hydel Power Project Phase-II in the Neelam Valley district
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has emphasized the importance of the timely completion of the Jagran Hydel Power Project Phase-II in the Neelam Valley district.
Chairing a high-level meeting in the state metropolis on Friday, the Prime Minister said the project involves a significant milestone in addressing the region’s energy needs.
He directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available resources to ensure the project is completed without further delay.
Earlier, the PM received a detailed briefing on the Jagran Hydel Power Project Phase-II.
Secretary of the Department of Power Development and Electricity, Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, briefed the Prime Minister on the causes of delay in the project's construction and the progress achieved so far.
AJK Chief Secretary Khushal Khan and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.
