Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq calls on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Zardari House and discussed matters of mutual interests, including prevailing political situation in the country.

FM Bilawal, reiterating the country's continual and consistent support to the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle, said efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level would be further accelerated in order to sensitize the global community about the early and amicable settlement of the longstanding dispute.

The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan's political, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmir cause.

AJK Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore was also present in the meeting, an AJK Government press release said.