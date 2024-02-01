Open Menu

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq Urges US To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Thursday said that the United States should play its due role to help resolve the Kashmir dispute for peace and stability in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Thursday said that the United States should play its due role to help resolve the Kashmir dispute for peace and stability in South Asia.

The AJK PM was talking to Advisor to the US President on Culture Shahid Ahmed Khan, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal Capital.

Stressing the need for early and amicable settlement of the long running Kashmir dispute, he said that a deeper US engagement was imperative to resolve the long-drawn-out conflict that had now assumed dangerous proportions.

Terming Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement a just and legitimate struggle, the AJK PM said that the Kashmiri people had been struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination, which had been guaranteed to them by the United Nations.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he said, " India has deployed 900,000 troops in the IIOJK, who are involved in gross violations of human rights.

"

He said that India had forcibly occupying the territory against the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also apprised the US advisor about the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, forced disappearances, and continued bloodshed and violence in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that it was high time that the US should come forward in a big way to help resolve the Kashmir dispute, which was the main cause of the unrest in the region.

The AJK PM, on the occasion, appreciated the role the US played in the rescue and relief operation in Azad Kashmir during the 2005 earthquake.

Lauding the scholarship programme offered by the US government to Kashmiri students, the prime minister said that it "gives the students an opportunity to understand the American culture".

He also appreciated the role of the American government in the development projects in Azad Kashmir under the USAID.

The PM also presented a commemorative shield to the visiting guest.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Earthquake Prime Minister United Nations Jammu United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Asia

Recent Stories

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

45 seconds ago
 EUM unveils Innovation Centre

EUM unveils Innovation Centre

4 minutes ago
 Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in L ..

Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..

4 minutes ago
 Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

33 seconds ago
 President asks chambers to support women entrepren ..

President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..

7 minutes ago
Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare se ..

Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai

34 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for elections

Meeting reviews arrangements for elections

35 seconds ago
 Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplic ..

Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR

37 seconds ago
 Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bi ..

Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bilateral ties

39 seconds ago
 SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 2

SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 2

24 seconds ago
 ECP sets up gender desk at ECP office Quetta

ECP sets up gender desk at ECP office Quetta

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan