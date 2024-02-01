Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Thursday said that the United States should play its due role to help resolve the Kashmir dispute for peace and stability in South Asia.

The AJK PM was talking to Advisor to the US President on Culture Shahid Ahmed Khan, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal Capital.

Stressing the need for early and amicable settlement of the long running Kashmir dispute, he said that a deeper US engagement was imperative to resolve the long-drawn-out conflict that had now assumed dangerous proportions.

Terming Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement a just and legitimate struggle, the AJK PM said that the Kashmiri people had been struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination, which had been guaranteed to them by the United Nations.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he said, " India has deployed 900,000 troops in the IIOJK, who are involved in gross violations of human rights.

He said that India had forcibly occupying the territory against the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also apprised the US advisor about the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, forced disappearances, and continued bloodshed and violence in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that it was high time that the US should come forward in a big way to help resolve the Kashmir dispute, which was the main cause of the unrest in the region.

The AJK PM, on the occasion, appreciated the role the US played in the rescue and relief operation in Azad Kashmir during the 2005 earthquake.

Lauding the scholarship programme offered by the US government to Kashmiri students, the prime minister said that it "gives the students an opportunity to understand the American culture".

He also appreciated the role of the American government in the development projects in Azad Kashmir under the USAID.

The PM also presented a commemorative shield to the visiting guest.

