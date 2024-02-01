- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role in resolving Kashmir ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq Urges US To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Thursday said that the United States should play its due role to help resolve the Kashmir dispute for peace and stability in South Asia
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Thursday said that the United States should play its due role to help resolve the Kashmir dispute for peace and stability in South Asia.
The AJK PM was talking to Advisor to the US President on Culture Shahid Ahmed Khan, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal Capital.
Stressing the need for early and amicable settlement of the long running Kashmir dispute, he said that a deeper US engagement was imperative to resolve the long-drawn-out conflict that had now assumed dangerous proportions.
Terming Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement a just and legitimate struggle, the AJK PM said that the Kashmiri people had been struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination, which had been guaranteed to them by the United Nations.
Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he said, " India has deployed 900,000 troops in the IIOJK, who are involved in gross violations of human rights.
"
He said that India had forcibly occupying the territory against the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
He also apprised the US advisor about the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, forced disappearances, and continued bloodshed and violence in the occupied Kashmir.
He said that it was high time that the US should come forward in a big way to help resolve the Kashmir dispute, which was the main cause of the unrest in the region.
The AJK PM, on the occasion, appreciated the role the US played in the rescue and relief operation in Azad Kashmir during the 2005 earthquake.
Lauding the scholarship programme offered by the US government to Kashmiri students, the prime minister said that it "gives the students an opportunity to understand the American culture".
He also appreciated the role of the American government in the development projects in Azad Kashmir under the USAID.
The PM also presented a commemorative shield to the visiting guest.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
EUM unveils Innovation Centre
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated
President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..
Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai
Meeting reviews arrangements for elections
Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR
Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bilateral ties
SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 2
ECP sets up gender desk at ECP office Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth4 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospital45 seconds ago
-
EUM unveils Innovation Centre4 minutes ago
-
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety concerns4 minutes ago
-
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated33 seconds ago
-
President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest loans7 minutes ago
-
Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai34 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for elections35 seconds ago
-
Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR37 seconds ago
-
Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bilateral ties39 seconds ago
-
SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 224 seconds ago
-
ECP sets up gender desk at ECP office Quetta26 seconds ago