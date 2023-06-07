Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq for devising effective strategy plan to discourage road mishaps

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed a deep sense of grief over the sad demise of a newly married couple who died in a tragic accident in the Patika area of Muzaffarabad on Tuesday

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed a deep sense of grief over the sad demise of a newly married couple who died in a tragic accident in the Patika area of Muzaffarabad on Tuesday.

In his condolence message, issued Wednesday, the PM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

Taking notice of the accident, the Prime Minister has issued special directions to relevant departments to devise an effective strategic plan to discourage road mishaps on the busiest routes in the top mountainous sites in the state.

Rescue teams were rushed to the accident site immediately. The only woman travelling aboard the vehicle had died on the spot while the man, who was brought to the hospital by the rescue teams, later succumbed to injuries.

The ill-fated couple died when the car they were boarding in fell into a deep ravine near Patika some 22 kilometers away from the State capital city while they were getting back from Neelum Valley on Tuesday.