Azad Jammu & Kashmir to observe death anniversary of ex-president on March 21

Azad Jammu & Kashmir will observe 30th death anniversary of renowned leader of the Kashmiri freedom struggle and ex-President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Ghazi-e-Millat Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah across Azad Jammu Kashmir on March 21

All is set to observe the death anniversary, in AJK, with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle to bring the freedom movement to its logical end.

Major ceremonies to pay rich tributes to the illustrious Kashmiri leader will be held in capital city of Muzaffarabad and his ancestral Mirpur city besides other places in acknowledgment of his life time services to the Kashmir cause.

Special ceremony to mark the anniversary will be held at his native city of Mirpur at 10.00 a.m Saturday at his mausoleum at Sadaat Colony graveyar under the auspices of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society, Syed Nishat Kazmi, Chairman of the Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society, AJK told APP here on Thursday.

The ceremony will be followed by Quran Khawani to be held for the departed soul besides laying of Chader and floral wreaths at the mazaar to mark full respect and honour of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle, he said.

Earlier in the morning, people from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleum of the late leader in Mirpur Saturday morning to offer fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, Kazmi said.

Born in 1901 at old Mirpur city, late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah got his preliminary education in the old Mirpur city and later from the Mission school in Srinagar . He joined the British India army in 1923 as Lieutenant. Later on he performed an active role in the Kashmir freedom struggle after the retirement from 20-year British-India military service before and after 1947.

He was awarded the titles of Ghazi-e-Millat in acknowledgment of his great services to the Kashmir cause and for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory of AJK . Late Shah sahib remained the President of Azad jammu Kashmir from May 1950 to September 1951.

