Azad Kashmir Future Very Bright Due To Coming Developments: Sardar Atitque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

Azad Kashmir future very bright due to coming developments: Sardar Atitque

Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan on Saturday said, the welcoming developments are underway and the future of Azad Kashmir is very bright.

He said there was lot of potential of tourism which can generate huge amount of revenue. There are many natural resources which can be explored and utilized to flourish the industry, reported by Radio Pakistan.

He appreciated that development of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan is the top priority of incumbent government. The government seems committed to resolve all the issue relating to the common men.

CPEC will boost economic activities and generate massive job opportunities for indigenous communities, he said adding Sardar Attique, it is high time for the government to invite international investors to uphold the economic situationof Azad Kashmir.

