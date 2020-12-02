Azad Kashmir president calls on governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Kashmir President Masood Ahmad Khan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor's House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed unprovoked firing of Indian forces on the Line of Control (LOC) and other issues, including highlighting the Kashmir issue in the world.

On this occasion, Ch Sarwar strongly condemned the Indian firing on the LOC and said the Indian forces were committing the worst kind of terrorism in held Kashmir.

He said children were being killed in front of women and there was no doubt that Narendra Modi had left Hitler behind in atrocities.

The governor said that Narendra Modi and Indian forces were terrorists, adding that the world must take notice of these atrocities. "Peace in the region will remain a dream without resolution of the Kashmir issue", he added.

He said the government and the opposition were on the same page on the Kashmir issue.

He added: "I am in touch with the Europeans and members of parliament on the Kashmir issue".

On this occasion, President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan while appreciating efforts of the governor in highlighting the Kashmir issue said that today the voice of Kashmiris was reaching all over the world and atrocities of Indian forces on Kashmiris had been exposed to the world.

He said that international organizations, including the United Nations, should take notice of the atrocities on Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir, adding that the massacreof innocent Kashmiris should stop now, freedom was their right. "The Pakistanis stand with theirKashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom", he added.