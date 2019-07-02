UrduPoint.com
Azad Kashmir To Be Air-linked With Rest Of World

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:17 PM

Azad Kashmir to be air-linked with rest of world

Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be air-linked with rest of world through implementation of proposed plan for restoration of Muzaffarabad airport operational

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be air-linked with rest of world through implementation of proposed plan for restoration of Muzaffarabad airport operational.This was disclosed in a meeting attended by AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana with Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Malik in Jammu and Kashmir House in Islamabad.

The meeting principally decided to restore Muzaffarabad airport for due repair for operating the commercial flights.The meeting also decided to ink feasibility report within a week to restore passenger flights from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad.

