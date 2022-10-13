UrduPoint.com

Azad Pattan Power Project To Be Complete By 2026

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Azad Pattan Power project to be complete by 2026

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Pattan Hydropower Project, having capacity to annually generate 3064 GWh, would be completed by 2026 to generate cheap and environment friendly power.

The 700 MW project is located on Jhelum River roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, said official source of Ministry of Water Resources.

The project's $1.5 billion investment agreement was signed between Chinese state-owned China Gezhouba Group and Pakistan in July 2020. Height of run of the river dam is 90 m (295 ft).

