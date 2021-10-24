Azad Pattan Power project to generate 3064 GWh electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Pattan Hydropower Project having capacity to annually generate 3064 GWh cheap and environment friendly power would be completed by 2026.

The 700 MW project is located on Jhelum River roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, said official source of Ministry of Water Resources.

The project's $1.5 billion investment agreement was signed between Chinese state-owned China Gezhouba Group and Pakistan in July 2020, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior government ministers in July 2020.

Height of run of the river dam is 90 m (295 ft).