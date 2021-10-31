Azad Pattan power project to generate 3064 GWh electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Pattan Hydropower Project having capacity to annually generate 3064 GWh cheap and environment friendly power would be completed by 2026.

The 700 MW project is located on Jhelum River roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, said official source of Ministry of Water Resources.

The project's $1.5 billion investment agreement was signed between Chinese state-owned China Gezhouba Group and Pakistan in July 2020, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior government ministers in July 2020.

Height of run of the river dam is 90 m (295 ft).

1124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project is likely to be completed by December 2025 with the cost of $2.4 billion.

The annual generation capacity of run-of-the-river project is 4800 GWh,said an official source.

The diversion dam site is on Jhelum River near Sarran Village 40 km upstream from Muzaffarabad and a 20 km long tunnel connects to the powerhouse which is located at Barsala 7 km upstream from Kohala Bridge.

The Kohala hydroelectric scheme will have a gravity, roller-concrete compacted dam on the upper branch of the Jhelum, 40 km from Muzaffarabad.

The powerhouse, on the lower branch of the Jhelum near Barasala, will house four 281-MW Pelton turbines.

The Kohala Hydropower Project is Chinese state owned hydropower developer, namely China Three Gorges Corporation's (CTGC), largest investment in Pakistan. It won the right to develop a hydroelectric dam in Pakistan on January 7, 2015.

The high head project of 316 meters that is located near Kohala, in Azad Kashmir.

In 2020, the project's agreement was signed. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Pakistani Prime Minister, and Chinese ambassador.

A 300 megawatts coal-fired Gwadar Power Plant would start functioning from October 2023, said official sources.

The power plant would cater the needs of some 150,000 people of Gwadar by the end of 2023 under the 2050 Master Plan of Gwadar.

The power plant of independent power producer, is one of the key energy projects on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The project aimed at improving reliability on local power supply would help gradually solving the problems in current economic development and urban construction in Gwadar region being restricted by the shortage of power.

"We are currently spending millions of Dollars per annum to generate electricity from diesel generators. I hope the plant would be operationalise soon to solve the port's power scarcity issues. The power plant is of great significance to deepening the energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, boosting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, improving the overall power structure of Balochistan, and promoting local economic development in Gwadar Port.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, the New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

The dam's feasibility study and detailed engineering designs were performed by SMEC.