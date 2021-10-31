UrduPoint.com

Azad Pattan Power Project To Generate 3064 GWh Electricity

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Azad Pattan power project to generate 3064 GWh electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Pattan Hydropower Project having capacity to annually generate 3064 GWh cheap and environment friendly power would be completed by 2026.

The 700 MW project is located on Jhelum River roughly 7 km upstream of Azad Pattan Bridge in the Sudhanoti District, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and 90 km from Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, said official source of Ministry of Water Resources.

The project's $1.5 billion investment agreement was signed between Chinese state-owned China Gezhouba Group and Pakistan in July 2020, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior government ministers in July 2020.

Height of run of the river dam is 90 m (295 ft).

1124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project is likely to be completed by December 2025 with the cost of $2.4 billion.

The annual generation capacity of run-of-the-river project is 4800 GWh,said an official source.

The diversion dam site is on Jhelum River near Sarran Village 40 km upstream from Muzaffarabad and a 20 km long tunnel connects to the powerhouse which is located at Barsala 7 km upstream from Kohala Bridge.

The Kohala hydroelectric scheme will have a gravity, roller-concrete compacted dam on the upper branch of the Jhelum, 40 km from Muzaffarabad.

The powerhouse, on the lower branch of the Jhelum near Barasala, will house four 281-MW Pelton turbines.

The Kohala Hydropower Project is Chinese state owned hydropower developer, namely China Three Gorges Corporation's (CTGC), largest investment in Pakistan. It won the right to develop a hydroelectric dam in Pakistan on January 7, 2015.

The high head project of 316 meters that is located near Kohala, in Azad Kashmir.

In 2020, the project's agreement was signed. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Pakistani Prime Minister, and Chinese ambassador.

A 300 megawatts coal-fired Gwadar Power Plant would start functioning from October 2023, said official sources.

The power plant would cater the needs of some 150,000 people of Gwadar by the end of 2023 under the 2050 Master Plan of Gwadar.

The power plant of independent power producer, is one of the key energy projects on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The project aimed at improving reliability on local power supply would help gradually solving the problems in current economic development and urban construction in Gwadar region being restricted by the shortage of power.

"We are currently spending millions of Dollars per annum to generate electricity from diesel generators. I hope the plant would be operationalise soon to solve the port's power scarcity issues. The power plant is of great significance to deepening the energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, boosting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, improving the overall power structure of Balochistan, and promoting local economic development in Gwadar Port.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, the New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

The dam's feasibility study and detailed engineering designs were performed by SMEC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Shortage Balochistan Prime Minister Electricity Water China Road Dam CPEC Gwadar Jhelum Muzaffarabad SITE Azad Jammu And Kashmir January July October December 2015 2020 From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under S ..

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubai’s Natural Reserves

47 minutes ago
 Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Gold ..

Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi

48 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

2 hours ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

2 hours ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.