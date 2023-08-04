Open Menu

Azadi Day Related Accessories On Roads Gripping Motorists' Attention

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :With the start of the independence month of August, many seasonal vendors were seen appearing on various roads of cities all around the country including a capital city where the sale of Independence day related accessories including national flags, buntings, badges, dresses, and other decorations has become an attraction for patriotic motorists.

Makeshift shops on the footpaths are experiencing large crowds of children in the evening, mainly of the lower-and middle-income-group people, said a report aired by a private news channel.

Roadside vendors claimed that the most enthusiasm can be seen in children who are busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles and cars with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

A motorist commented that with the sale of the national flag, the sale of green and white dresses was also popular among the citizens on roads for low-income citizens.

Makeshift vendors alongside roads said the footpath business will gain momentum in the coming days, which usually multiplied in the last seven days of the 14 August, said another motorist.

A youngster while stopping his car on the road said we have decorated our car with a poster of Quaid-e-Azam and Pakistani flag to show our love for this great leader and Pakistan and these vendors are selling Azadi say items at a low rate which is affordable for everyone.

A female commuter while travelling to the office said small roadside stalls are loaded with flags, T-shirts with trousers, bangles, badges, wrist bands, caps, face masks, glasses, balloons, glasses, CDs of national songs, adding, the display of a bunch of stalls along the roadside has become center of attraction for most of the Youngsters.

"I will encourage citizens to decorate their homes, offices, shops, plazas, markets, banks, petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants and cars, motorcycles, cycles, and rickshaws for Independence Day, said a roadside vendor".

The motorists and pedestrians are being seen decorating their vehicles with national flags, colorful stickers, and banners inscribed with Independence Day greetings, said another vendor.

Girls were also seen dressing up and accessorizing for school and college functions in green and white, said a commuter.

"We friends are coming to the footpath for shopping as the prices of items are cheap comparing to shops and malls", she added.

More Stories From Pakistan