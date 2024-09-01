‘Azadi Fellowship’ concludes promoting peace, unity across nation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Azadi Fellowship Program Cohort III, organized by the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA), has concluded with a strong emphasis on fostering peace, understanding, and national unity.

The program brought together 22 participants from across Pakistan’s diverse regions, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing participants at the closing ceremony, IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani underscored the importance of national cohesion and interfaith harmony in the current socio-political landscape.

"The diversity of this cohort is a testament to the rich cultural and religious fabric of our nation," he said adding, "Your dedication to understanding and respecting each other’s differences is crucial in building a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan."

He praised the participants for their active engagement in the program and encouraged them to carry forward the message of unity to their respective communities.

The intensive discussions and collaborative sessions during the fellowship covered a wide range of topics, including conflict resolution, the role of media in peacebuilding, and strategies for promoting religious tolerance.

The program provided a platform for participants to share their regional experiences and challenges, fostering a deeper understanding of the diverse perspectives present in Pakistan.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to partake in this transformative experience, noting that the insights gained would significantly impact their efforts to promote peace and social cohesion within their communities.

Concluding his remarks, President Israr said Azadi Fellowship - an initiative by IRCRA – would continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing leaders committed to promoting interfaith harmony and national unity. He said the successful completion of Cohort III reflects the program's ongoing contribution to peacebuilding across the nation.

The event was honored by the presence of Christian-Stelian Coroma, Romanian Chargé d'Affaires, Habib Malik, President of Pakistan International Human Rights Organization (PIHRO), Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of Islamic Research Institute and Pegham-e-Pakistan Center for Countering Violent Extremism and Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE).