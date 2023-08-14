Open Menu

"Azadi Festival" Held In Hyderabad To Mark Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration of Hyderabad in collaboration with Pakistan Army HQ 18 DIV, organized the "Azadi Festival" here at Rani Bagh on Sunday night to mark Pakistan's 76th Independence Day.

A large number of citizens including women and children participated in the festival, cultural show, food courts and various stalls were set up for the participants.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Somro, SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, Commissioner HMC Anis Dasti, Umair Mola Buksh Chandio and other officials were present at the event.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon expressed his desire for such programs to continue in the future for the recreation of the people of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the purpose of the festival is to celebrate the joy of freedom and provide entertainment to the public. The people of Hyderabad represent every colour and ethnicity here, showing unity, he added.

Renowned artists Lucky Ali, Shahid Babar and others performed at the event and presented national songs and folk tunes.

The students from various schools also presented tableaus at the festival.

