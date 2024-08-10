Azadi Float Inaugurated, Leaves For Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 10:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Azadi float has been formally inaugurated in a colorful ceremony held here at Double Road, Rawalpindi on Saturday.
The float was inaugurated by Hanif Abbasi MNA and PM's Advisor on Law, Barrister Malik Aqeel. The float, decorated with models of important buildings of all provinces of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will reach Lahore on August 14, with stopovers at various big cities.
MPAs Shazia Rizwan, Zebun Nisa Awan, Rifat Abbasi, Asma Abbasi, Malik Ifthar and Malik Mansoor, besides Executive Director Punjab Councils of Arts Ghulam Sagheer, DC Hasan Waqar Cheema and people from different walks of life participated in the opening.
Speaking on the occasion, Hanif Abbasi said that this float is a symbol of national unity representing all provinces and federating units.
He said that whenever the PML-N has come to the government, it has played the role for national unity and development.
PM's Advisor on Law, Barrister Aqeel Ahmed on the occasion said that the country was in dire need of harmony and brotherhood.
"The float prepared on the instruction of CM Maryam Nawaz, and it should be warmly welcomed", he said.
Apart from Minar e Pakistan, models of Quaid's Residency, Khyber Pass of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quaid's masoleum in Sindh, Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir and Bomburit Masjid in Gilgit-Baltistan have been built on the float.
According to the details the float will reach Gujar Khan on the morning of August 11 and will stay at Jhelum on the night of August 11. After a one-night halt at Jhelum, the float will reach Gujarat on August 12 and Gujranwala on August 13 from where it will reach Lahore on August 14.
After the stunning inaugural ceremony, a musical night was organized on this occasion in which famous singers Humera Arshad, Dr. Mubashera Hafeez, Mohsin Pasha and local artists performed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway21 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem pledges to keep shinning, thanks nation for unwavering support31 minutes ago
-
Satirist recounts how South Punjab's historic Emerson college survived post 1947 partition troubles41 minutes ago
-
Kids lead patriotic fervour as Pakistan gears up for 14th August celebrations41 minutes ago
-
Swat valley's hidden gem 'Madyan town' opens its doors for tourists1 hour ago
-
Independence is priceless; Lala Nazar Hussain recounts ordeal of 1947's migration1 hour ago
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah11 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz12 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club12 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti12 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days12 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity12 hours ago