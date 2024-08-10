Azadi Float inaugurated, leaves for Lahore

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Azadi float has been formally inaugurated in a colorful ceremony held here at Double Road, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The float was inaugurated by Hanif Abbasi MNA and PM's Advisor on Law, Barrister Malik Aqeel. The float, decorated with models of important buildings of all provinces of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will reach Lahore on August 14, with stopovers at various big cities.

MPAs Shazia Rizwan, Zebun Nisa Awan, Rifat Abbasi, Asma Abbasi, Malik Ifthar and Malik Mansoor, besides Executive Director Punjab Councils of Arts Ghulam Sagheer, DC Hasan Waqar Cheema and people from different walks of life participated in the opening.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanif Abbasi said that this float is a symbol of national unity representing all provinces and federating units.

He said that whenever the PML-N has come to the government, it has played the role for national unity and development.

PM's Advisor on Law, Barrister Aqeel Ahmed on the occasion said that the country was in dire need of harmony and brotherhood.

"The float prepared on the instruction of CM Maryam Nawaz, and it should be warmly welcomed", he said.

Apart from Minar e Pakistan, models of Quaid's Residency, Khyber Pass of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quaid's masoleum in Sindh, Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir and Bomburit Masjid in Gilgit-Baltistan have been built on the float.

According to the details the float will reach Gujar Khan on the morning of August 11 and will stay at Jhelum on the night of August 11. After a one-night halt at Jhelum, the float will reach Gujarat on August 12 and Gujranwala on August 13 from where it will reach Lahore on August 14.

After the stunning inaugural ceremony, a musical night was organized on this occasion in which famous singers Humera Arshad, Dr. Mubashera Hafeez, Mohsin Pasha and local artists performed.