Azadi Function To Be Arranged At Clock Tower Chowk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Media Lawyers Civil Society Forum will organize Azadi function at Clock Tower Chowk here on Wednesday (August 14).

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti will preside over the function which will start at 8:00 p.

m. and the speakers will deliver speeches on "Two bodies, one soul – Kashmir & Pakistan".

The commissioner will also cut Azadi cake and pray for solidarity and progress of Pakistan besides, lighting candles on the occasion.

