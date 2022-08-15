UrduPoint.com

Azadi Gala Held At Model Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Azadi gala held at Model Bazaar

District administration organized an Azadi gala at Model Bazaar Jhang Road here on Monday in connection with to celebrate diamond jubilee of Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration organized an Azadi gala at Model Bazaar Jhang Road here on Monday in connection with to celebrate diamond jubilee of Independence Day.

Children of various educational institutions participated in the gala and took part in painting, Mehndi decoration, Milli Naghma, folk song and Qawali competitions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh participated in the Azadi gala as chief guest and distributed prizes, shields and gifts among the position holder students.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, Incharge Model Bazaar Muhammad Zahid, Incharge district control room Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Road Jhang Independence

Recent Stories

Long Covid may negatively impact performance at wo ..

Long Covid may negatively impact performance at work

44 seconds ago
 Over 8.87m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.87m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

47 seconds ago
 Building laws should be implemented in toto: DG FD ..

Building laws should be implemented in toto: DG FDA

49 seconds ago
 Imran to be disqualified over his wrong doing: Qam ..

Imran to be disqualified over his wrong doing: Qamar Zaman Kaira

50 seconds ago
 Springboks name uncapped Moodie for Australia Test ..

Springboks name uncapped Moodie for Australia Tests

5 minutes ago
 LWMC removes 6,150 tons of waste from nine towns o ..

LWMC removes 6,150 tons of waste from nine towns of city

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.