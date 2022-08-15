Azadi gala held at Model Bazaar

District administration organized an Azadi gala at Model Bazaar Jhang Road here on Monday in connection with to celebrate diamond jubilee of Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration organized an Azadi gala at Model Bazaar Jhang Road here on Monday in connection with to celebrate diamond jubilee of Independence Day.

Children of various educational institutions participated in the gala and took part in painting, Mehndi decoration, Milli Naghma, folk song and Qawali competitions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh participated in the Azadi gala as chief guest and distributed prizes, shields and gifts among the position holder students.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, Incharge Model Bazaar Muhammad Zahid, Incharge district control room Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present on the occasion.