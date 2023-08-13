'Azadi Jeep Rally' organized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :An 'Azadi Jeep Rally' was organized here in the city in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

The rally, jointly organized by District Administration, Pakistan Army and Regional sports Office, was started from 'Bab-e-Dera' and culminated at Bisaki ground after passing through different routes including New Bannu Chungi, Fountain Chowk, Topanwala Chowk and GPO Chowk.

The rally was participated by members of the Peace Committee, civil society, business community and a large number of citizens.

The participants of the rally were holding national flags and chanting slogans of 'Pakistan-Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Army Zindabad'.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad said that organizing such events would help to further encourage the security forces of the country and discourage its enemies.

He said Pakistan would remain a peaceful country and all the conspiracies being hatched against it would be failed.

District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said the rally was aimed to give a message to anti-state elements that we are living nation and the peace would be maintained in the country at any cost.

Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki said organizing this event was aimed to give a soft message to the world that we remember our independence and the agenda of a separate land for Muslims of Sub-Continent.

Hundreds of jeeps and other vehicles, decorated with national flags, participated in the rally.