Azadi March affects 4,900 families of weekly bazars stall holders livelihood

The business of weekly bazars, located at sectors H-9 and G-10, are completely disrupted since last Friday due to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March

The JUI-F sit in has badly affected almost 4,900 families of stall holders in the twin bazars.

Talking to APP, a stall holder Muhammad Ali said the march has pushed him into new financial crisis because of closure of his stall since last week.

He said the weekly bazars are the only source of providing inexpensive vegetables and fruits the people of Federal capital.

He proposed the JUI-F chief to call off the sit in or to shift somewhere else because the stall holders cannot resume their business activities in the presence of a huge unruly crowd and the people of federal capital are also deprived of buying cheap vegetables and fruits.