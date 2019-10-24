UrduPoint.com
Azadi March Aimed At Achieving Personal Agenda: Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said that the so-called Azadi March was, in fact, a road to meeting personal agenda and accomplishment of wishful dreams

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said that the so-called Azadi March was, in fact, a road to meeting personal agenda and accomplishment of wishful dreams.

While addressing a congregation at his residence on Thursday, he warned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition parties to keep away from 'politics of anarchy'. "Let's hold dialogue and carve out democratic path to resolve country's years long issues.

He asked opposition not to put country's interest at stake over personal interests.

Mazari said it was not right time to create division in the nation, but to promote solidarity in its ranks, and raise up voice for rights of innocent Kashmiris, who were battling for their life and death.

He said that the incumbent government was not afraid of any protest or so-called march, and it did not want to take away the protest right from the opposition. However, if anyone would dare create anarchy in the guise of protest, law would make its course to protect peace.

"While India was committing aggression everywhere against the country, the opposition should join hands with the government to thwart its nefarious designs and let emerge Pakistan as a respectful and dignified in comity of nations," he added.

