UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azadi March: Capital Police Issues Traffic Plan For General Public, Marchers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:55 PM

Azadi March: Capital police issues traffic plan for general public, marchers

The traffic police say that citizens by following the map could escape the traffic mess.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) As the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March is approaching near to Islamabad, the capital's traffic police has issued traffic plan for its citizens to avoid problems while travelling.

The traffic police put diversions on various points of the city and have made plans to deal with the traffic problems after the JUI-F's Azadi March.

The participants of the march would also get information as how to travel and through which roads to avoid traffic mess.

The traffic police said that those who are going to New Airport, Peshawar and Motorway they should use Express Way Koral Chowk, Kacheri Chowk to Peshawar GT road. In order to go to Rawat, Express Way could be used, the traffic police said adding that Korian Chowk, Rawal Dam Chowk and Kashmir Chowk could also be used for alternative options to move around.

Earlier in the day, the IHC ordered the local administration of the capital not to impound any loaded container to use it before the JUI-F's Azadi March, observing that seizing loaded containers was violation of Article 18 of the Constitution.

A IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order while hearing petitions against unlwful seizing of loaded containers ahead of Azadi March.

"No loaded container should be seized," CJ Minallah remarked.

A petition had approached the court that the government was seizing the containers including those which are loaded to block the roads and to counter JUI-F's Azadi March.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Peshawar Police Motorway Azadi March Road Dam Traffic March Islamabad High Court Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

Uruguayan Vice President Unsure if Chile's Pinera ..

3 minutes ago

N. Korea Has Plenty of 'Surprises' at Hand Capable ..

3 minutes ago

N.Korea Vowed Nuclear Moratorium on Condition of C ..

3 minutes ago

Narrative of opposition lifeless, baseless: Dr Fir ..

3 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief says Imran Khan must resign to preven ..

24 minutes ago

US Interior Department Grounds Drone Fleet Due to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.