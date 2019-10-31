Azadi March: Capital police issues traffic plan for general public, marchers

(@fidahassanain)

The traffic police say that citizens by following the map could escape the traffic mess.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) As the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March is approaching near to Islamabad, the capital's traffic police has issued traffic plan for its citizens to avoid problems while travelling.

The traffic police put diversions on various points of the city and have made plans to deal with the traffic problems after the JUI-F's Azadi March.

The participants of the march would also get information as how to travel and through which roads to avoid traffic mess.

The traffic police said that those who are going to New Airport, Peshawar and Motorway they should use Express Way Koral Chowk, Kacheri Chowk to Peshawar GT road. In order to go to Rawat, Express Way could be used, the traffic police said adding that Korian Chowk, Rawal Dam Chowk and Kashmir Chowk could also be used for alternative options to move around.

Earlier in the day, the IHC ordered the local administration of the capital not to impound any loaded container to use it before the JUI-F's Azadi March, observing that seizing loaded containers was violation of Article 18 of the Constitution.

A IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order while hearing petitions against unlwful seizing of loaded containers ahead of Azadi March.

"No loaded container should be seized," CJ Minallah remarked.

A petition had approached the court that the government was seizing the containers including those which are loaded to block the roads and to counter JUI-F's Azadi March.