Azadi March: Govt, Opposition to hold further negotiation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The head of government's negotiation team, Pervez Khattak has said that no final decision was taken during the second round of talks held with opposition's Rehbar Committee on Friday night to discuss matter of the JUI-F led 'Azadi March'.

In a joint press conference with the Rehbar Committee's convener, Akram Durrani at his residence, Khattak said the opposition tabled its charter of demand before the government during the second round of talks. Both the sides could not reach to a final decision, he added.

However, both the committees had agreed to hold further negotiations in that regard, the defence minister maintained and said that the government was expecting positive outcomes in forthcoming sittings.

Akram Durrani said there was no time frame had been decided for the next sitting. "Opposition has not closed its doors for further negotiation and expects more sittings," he added.

Two joint sittings were held between the government's reconciliation committee and opposition's Rehbar Committee to develop consensus over 'Azadi March' issue.

From the government side, the second round of talks was attended by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Acting President and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri and the Chairman standing committee on Finance Asad Umer, while Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took part in the first sitting only.

The opposition side consisted of various political parties' representatives including Farhatullah Babar and Nayyar Bukhari, from the Pakistan People's party, Hashim Babar of the Qaumi Watan Party, Tahir Bazinjo the National Party and Mian Iftakhar of the Awami National Party.

Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was representing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz while Shah Owais Norani, Hafiz Abdul Kareem and Abdul Samad took part in the dialogues on behalf of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan, Markazi Jamiat Ahl e Hadis and Pakhtunkhwa Mili Pary, respectively.