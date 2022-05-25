Azadi March: Govt plans to take Imran Khan into custody

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2022) The Federal government is planning to detain PTI Chairman Imran Khan to fail his long march on Wednesday (today).

The sources said that the government would detain the PTI chairman because he had claimed to bring an histroric procession along with him.

Right now, Imran Khan is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from where he will lead the long march to Islamabad by using Attock bridge.

The PTI chairman had earlier asked his party leaders and workers not to be affraid of police raids and should come out.

He said they all are leaders and should join the long march.

The Islamabad police is on high alert while Pakistan Rangers have also been called to deal with any untoward situation.

In Lahore, the police detained Ijaz Chaudhary and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed. They also took over 600 PTI workers into custody to stop them from going to Islamabad.