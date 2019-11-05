(@fidahassanain)

Pervez Khattak, the head of the govt's committee, is hopeful that today's meeting will be fruitful.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point-UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) The federal government’s negotiation committee will resume talks t]on Azadi March with opposition’s Rahbar Committee today (Tuesday).

According to the details, the government 's negotiating team headed by Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak would hold meeting with opposition's Rahbar Committee in the capital to deliberate on the demands of the JUI-F leadership regarding thier Azadi March.

Pervez Khattak, the Defence Minister, said that he was hopeful about the today's meeting that it would be good, adding that the opposition was adhering to the agreement it had signed with the government. On other hand, Akram Durani , who was representing the Rahbar Committee, said that he had conveyed the demands of the opposition to the government and held discussions with the government in this regard.

JUI-F's Azadi March has entered into fourth day and the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman while addressing participants sof his Azadi March said that they were very near to achieving thier goal of the anti-government protes. He also informed them that the opposition had agreed that only they (the JUI-F) would decide when to end the sit in and protest in Islamabad.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had a lenient views as compared to his first day speech regarding the demand of Prime Minister Imrann Khan. The political pundists said that a face saving would be ensured for the JUI-F Chief and a middle way would be chalked out to get out of current political situation.

He also threatened the government that they would launch countrwide movement against the government. However, the government and Rahbar Committee would reach any conclusion today, the sources added.