The JUI-F team led by Akram Durani put their demand of PM's resignation and early elections before the govt's committee.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 25th, 2019) Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khatak on Friday said that a very good news was expected soon regarding Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)'s Azadi March in Islamabad.The Defence Minister, who is heading government commitee constituted to hold talks with JUI-F, said that the JUI-F delegation gave a suggestion and in return, they also gave them suggestions."They gave some suggestions and we also gave some of our own," the minister said, adding that "a good news is expected soon,".



A government's delegation led by Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and JUI-F's Rehbar Committee held a meeting in Islamabad to deliberate on the plan of JUI-F' regarding "Azadi March" in the capital city.

During their meeting, the JUI-F leaders asked the government's team that whether they had got the copy of the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The question created a very interesting situation in their meeting when the government's team nodded in negative.



JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had earlier asked the government team to bring the resignation copy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to start negotiations on Azadi March.

He had categorically said that the talks would not be held unless the resignation of PM Khan.



Akram Durani, the senior leader of JUI-F, said that the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere while the government team's head Pervez Khattak termed the meeting "amiable atmosphere".

According to the sources, the Rehbar committee put their four demands before the government's team including the resignation of PM Khan and the demand of new elections. The supremacy of civil institutions during the talks was also demanded by the Rehbar committee during their meeting.

After the demands, the sources said, the government would give its response but they said the demands about resignation and early elections would not be complied with. It may be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman set Oct 27 to launch his Azadi March saying that the date for the march would not be changed.

The march would enter into Islamabad on Oct 31, he added. The Opposition parties including the PML-N and PPP have also offered their full support to the JUI-F against its anti-government march.

