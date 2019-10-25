UrduPoint.com
Azadi March Hullaballoo Of JUIF Bound To Fail:Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

Azadi March hullaballoo of JUIF bound to fail:Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Friday said the hullaballoo of Azadi March of Jiamat ulema Islam-F would bound to fail due to aimless agitation politics of Maualana Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Friday said the hullaballoo of Azadi March of Jiamat ulema Islam-F would bound to fail due to aimless agitation politics of Maualana Fazlur Rehman.

"The JUIF and opposition parties' hullaballoo is only limited to social media as people in streets are keeping distance from the Azadi March as they have no concerned with agitation politics rather wanted solutions of their problems," he told APP.

The Minister said the Azadi March was tantamount of creating political anarchy and unrest in the country besides inflecting losses to economy. He maintained that Maulana Fazl was apparently taking revenge from democracy after his party was wiped out in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balochistan during last general elections where one his party has ruled.

"Definitely, the law would take its own course if life and properties of citizens were put at stake by the protestors.

" He claimed that PPP and PMLN were using Maulana Sahib in a bid to get relief for their jailed leaders.

The Minister said PTI Government's struggle for elimination of corruption would continue and corrupt elements would not be spared in the department.

Urmar said if Maulana Sahib has any grievances or problems should sit with government's negotiating team for a finding a workable solution, saying in democratic setup every problem can be addressed through dialogue process.

He claimed Maulana Fazl has no solid points for negotiation that is why he was not holding direct talks with government's team and his agitation politics was stand exposed before masses.

The minister said billion trees afforstration project (BTAP) has been extended to erstwhile Fata where maximum plantations would be carried out under 10BTAP to achieve afforestration target of additional one billion saplings to be sown by 2023 to offset growing challenges of global warming and climate change in the country.

