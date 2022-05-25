Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imran Khan says they will remain in Islamabad till the dissolution of the assemblies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan rejected the reports of deal with the government.

Imran Khan said they were coming to Islamabad for their Azadi March.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, "Rumours & delib disinfo that a deal has been done. Absolutely not! We are moving towards Islamabad & no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given. Calling all ppl of Islamabad & Pindi to join,".

His reaction came after the reports emerges of agreement with the government.

On the other hand, the police shelling is continuing in Lahore and other big cities of Punjab to stop PTI workers from reaching Islamabad for long march.

The police tried to arrest Hammad Azhar but the party workers saved him. Dr. Yasmeen Rashid also escaped police arrest near Batti Chowk.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that long marches and protestors caused huge damage to the the economy. He said what message Imran Khan wanted to give through the protests and long marches.