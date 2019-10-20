Azadi March: JUI-F cancels meeting with govt committee

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has canceled meeting with government committee that was due to be held today (Sunday) for discussion on the anti-government march.According to details, the party representative has said that Rahbar Committee of the opposition will take final decision regarding negotiation with the incumbent government.

Earlier, first formal contact was developed between the government and JUI-F leaders after Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani telephoned Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri and decided to meet on October 20 for thorough discussion on anti-government march.JUI-F's Haidri had confirmed the contact, adding that the doors for talks were never closed and that final decision in this regard would be taken by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.