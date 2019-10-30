UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azadi March Leaders Should Abide By Agreement: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

Azadi March leaders should abide by agreement: Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that it was the responsibility of Azadi March leaders to abide by the agreement and strict action would be taken against those who would take law into hands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that it was the responsibility of Azadi March leaders to abide by the agreement and strict action would be taken against those who would take law into hands.

During a meeting with Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, the Governor said the people were standing with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the Opposition's agenda of creating unrest and instability would be foiled as it had already been exposed before the the people.

The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure, he asserted.

Talking to delegations including 30-member delegation of diplomats from China and Afghanistan, the Governor said that durable peace could not be restored in the region until the resolution of Kashmir issue, adding that Pak-China relations were higher than the mountains and deeper than the oceans as China had always stood with Pakistan in difficult time.

The Governor said that China had supported Pakistan at every level including Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Kashmir issue, adding that Chinese investment of billions of Dollars under China Pakistan Economic Corridor was also a great example of Pak-China friendship.

Pakistan was playing its role sincerely for peace in Afghanistan as peace and development in Pakistan were linked with peace in Afghanistan, he maintained Regarding Kashmir issue, prevailing situation in region, Afghan peace process and other matters, the Governor Punjab said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressedfor dialogue process to resolve issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab China Azadi March CPEC Financial Action Task Force From Government Agreement Billion Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO participates in Annual Future Investment ..

33 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

48 minutes ago

Chilean President Announces Cancellation of APEC S ..

1 minute ago

Sullivan Says to Support Dialogue With Moscow on C ..

1 minute ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Working to Complete Gas Pipe ..

1 minute ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.