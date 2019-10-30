Azadi March leaders should abide by agreement: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that it was the responsibility of Azadi March leaders to abide by the agreement and strict action would be taken against those who would take law into hands.

During a meeting with Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, the Governor said the people were standing with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the Opposition's agenda of creating unrest and instability would be foiled as it had already been exposed before the the people.

The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure, he asserted.

Talking to delegations including 30-member delegation of diplomats from China and Afghanistan, the Governor said that durable peace could not be restored in the region until the resolution of Kashmir issue, adding that Pak-China relations were higher than the mountains and deeper than the oceans as China had always stood with Pakistan in difficult time.

The Governor said that China had supported Pakistan at every level including Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Kashmir issue, adding that Chinese investment of billions of Dollars under China Pakistan Economic Corridor was also a great example of Pak-China friendship.

Pakistan was playing its role sincerely for peace in Afghanistan as peace and development in Pakistan were linked with peace in Afghanistan, he maintained Regarding Kashmir issue, prevailing situation in region, Afghan peace process and other matters, the Governor Punjab said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressedfor dialogue process to resolve issues.