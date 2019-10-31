UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azadi March Postponed Till Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:25 PM

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz made this announcement during her press talk on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) JUI-F's Azadi March that is now joint march of the opposition parties has been postponed till tomorrow due to Tezgham Express's incident that claimed 73 lives and left 42 persons injured in Liaqatabad Teshil.

Holding a press conference, PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb said that they have decided to postpone thier Azadi March till Friday (tomorrow), adding that the next course of action and plan wouold be announced by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

PML-N leadership including its President Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said, would join the Azadi March in Islamabd today. It may be mentioned here that neither any leader of the PML-N or PPP welcomed the JUI-F's march in Lahore nor they took part in the march.

The announcement came at the moment when Azadi March is on its way to Islamabad.

Unfortunately, at least 73 people were killed and 42 injured when fire erupted in three bogies of Tezgham Express on Thursday morning in Liaqatpur Tehsil. The fire, according to the district officials, erupted becacuse of the cylinder blast . The incident spread waves of shock across the country after which the JUI-F and opposition leaders decided to postpone the Azadi March till tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that the police and local administration is ready to counter Azadi March--making it clear to the marchers that strict actionn would be taken if anyone violated the agreement and entered into the red zone.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Fire Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March Red Zone Maryam Aurangzeb March May Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Azadi March: Capital police issues traffic plan fo ..

32 minutes ago

Uruguayan Vice President Unsure if Chile's Pinera ..

30 minutes ago

N. Korea Has Plenty of 'Surprises' at Hand Capable ..

30 minutes ago

N.Korea Vowed Nuclear Moratorium on Condition of C ..

30 minutes ago

Narrative of opposition lifeless, baseless: Dr Fir ..

30 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief says Imran Khan must resign to preven ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.