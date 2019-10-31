Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz made this announcement during her press talk on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) JUI-F's Azadi March that is now joint march of the opposition parties has been postponed till tomorrow due to Tezgham Express's incident that claimed 73 lives and left 42 persons injured in Liaqatabad Teshil.

Holding a press conference, PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb said that they have decided to postpone thier Azadi March till Friday (tomorrow), adding that the next course of action and plan wouold be announced by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

PML-N leadership including its President Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said, would join the Azadi March in Islamabd today. It may be mentioned here that neither any leader of the PML-N or PPP welcomed the JUI-F's march in Lahore nor they took part in the march.

The announcement came at the moment when Azadi March is on its way to Islamabad.

Unfortunately, at least 73 people were killed and 42 injured when fire erupted in three bogies of Tezgham Express on Thursday morning in Liaqatpur Tehsil. The fire, according to the district officials, erupted becacuse of the cylinder blast . The incident spread waves of shock across the country after which the JUI-F and opposition leaders decided to postpone the Azadi March till tomorrow.

It may be mentioned here that the police and local administration is ready to counter Azadi March--making it clear to the marchers that strict actionn would be taken if anyone violated the agreement and entered into the red zone.